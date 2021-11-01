PMIC wins Pakistan Banking Award

PMIC has been honoured with the “Best contribution by a Non-bank entity 2021” at the Pakistan Banking Awards. The award was presented to Mr. Yasir Ashfaq, Chief Executive Officer-PMIC by the honourable Governor State Bank of Pakistan Mr. Reza Baqir in a ceremony held at Karachi on October 30 and was attended by leaders and important stakeholders of the financial sector of the country.

Speaking on the occasion, Ashfaq said, “I am humbled to receive the Pakistan Banking Award for the best effort by NBFC, on behalf of PMIC. We achieved this milestone because of the unwavering support of our shareholders and regulators, astute guidance by our Board members, synergies created through close collaboration with our borrowers and partners, trust of our financiers, unceasing hard work by the team PMIC and most importantly motivation and wisdom provided by our clients living at the bottom of the pyramid.

This award is an acknowledgement of PMIC’s efforts in the 5 years of its establishment to channel funds to the microfinance sector with the overarching aim to meet the unmet demand for financial services of the underserved segments of the country.”. He also thanked the organizers and the members of the jury for recognizing the efforts of PMIC and that would further motivate us to promote inclusive growth and responsible financial services for the poor resulting in poverty alleviation, job creation and their socio-economic uplift.