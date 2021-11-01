Balochistan CM seeks report on issuance of health cards

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo Monday said the government would leave no stone unturned for provision of health facilities to people in the province. He also directed the authorities concerned to take measures for issuing health cards across the province as soon as possible. According to a statement issued from the CM House, the chief minister has sought a report from the health department on issuance of health cards saying all relevant issues related to the policy of the chief minister should be finalized immediately. He also instructed that all possible efforts should be taken in providing health facilities to the people of the province. “Health, education and other basic facilities of life will be provided to the people on priority basis as directed by the CM,” he said.













