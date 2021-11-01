Nation, police dept proud of injured, martyred officers’ dutifulness: IGP

Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan Monday visited Mayo and General Hospitals to inquire after the injured police officials and also visited the homes of Constable Ghulam Rasol and ASI Muhammad Akbar at Kasur and Chunian to offer Fateha for the martyrs.

Chief Secretary Punjab Kamran Ali Afzal also accompanied him during the visit to hospitals. Rao Sardar lauded the patriotic spirit of the injured officers and personnel and said the police department as well as the whole nation was proud of them for their firmness and dutifulness.

He visited Kasur and Chunian to offer Fateha and to condole with the families of ASI Muhammad Akbar and Constable Ghulam Rasool. Talking to the heirs of martyrs, the IGP said the sacrifices of martyrs were a valuable asset to the department and every officer and personnel of the Punjab Police will not spare any moment for sacrificing their lives in order to maintain law and order.

He said the sacrifices of martyrs like ASI Muhammad Akbar and Constable Ghulam Rasool reflected the fact ensuring supremacy of law and order and writ of the state was top priority of Punjab Police and officers and personnel were alert round the clock for undertaking sacred mission without any fear. Moreover, Rao said being the Punjab Police chief, best welfare of martyr’s families and provision of every possible medical facility to injured officers and personnel was one of his priorities. Talking to the mother and children of Constable Ghulam Rasool Shaheed and daughter and brother of ASI Akbar Shaheed, he said everyone had to die one day but the status of martyrdom was bestowed upon lucky persons by Allah Almighty.

IGP said it had been said a martyr never dies hence he should not be called dead. He said martyrs not only lay down their lives while serving the state and the nation, but also set a precedent for others.”