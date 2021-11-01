China, Afghanistan launch ‘Pine Nut Air Corridor’

As the first cargo plane carrying Chilgoza (pine nuts) left Kabul for China on Sunday, it laid the foundation of a “pine nut air corridor” between the two friendly neighboring countries.

According to Gwadar Pro, a special ceremony was held at the Kabul Airport to inaugurate the cargo air service between Afghanistan and China. Deputy Prime Minister of Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan Abdul Salam Hanafi, Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid and officials of Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) were present on the occasion. “Merchants and traders are our assets and Islamic Emirate will fully support them,” Zabihullah Mujahid said on the occasion. Wang Yu, Chinese Ambassador to Afghanistan, in a Twitter message said despite limited global air transport, both countries overcame numerous difficulties and managed flights, solving “the problem of Afghan farmers, solidifying the trade ties between the two countries”. According to him, the first flight of pine nuts bound for China was carrying “45 tons” of pine nuts and added that in the coming months tens of thousands tons of pine nuts will be exported to China.