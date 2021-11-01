VCs meeting reviews undergraduate, PhD policies

A three-day meeting of the vice chancellors and rectors of public and private universities was held in Islamabad to review the HEC’s Undergraduate Education Policy as well as Policy on PhD Programmes.

In addition to discussion on both these policies, the meeting also included briefings on Higher Education Development Programme, various initiatives of the National Academy of Higher Education (NAHE), initiatives for universities under Kamyab Jawan Programme, Tree-10 bill, Framework for Online and Distance Learning Education, Amendments proposed to the Pakistan University Sports Board (PUSB), and Interventions required for improving undergraduate education employ-ability. The observations of vice chancellors regarding different components of both Undergraduate and PhD policies were deliberated and recorded, and will be placed before the Commission, HEC’s governing body, for consideration. Furthermore, both the Undergraduate Education Policy as well as Policy on PhD Programmes were already deferred on July 15, 2021, until Fall 2022, and further guidance in this regard will be extended in light of the decision of the Commission.