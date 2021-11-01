Cricket tournament held

Ustad Gul Hassan Gul Memorial Cricket Tournament, Pano Aqil won by Samejo Eleven. Arranged by Sarwar Samejo, Deputy Director Information Department Sindh with the coordination of Village Dildar Samejo Youth Forum at UC Nauraja Taluka Pano Aqil. 16 teams of Taluka Pano Aqil participated and eventually won by Sameja eleven. The Trophies and cash prizes were distributed among the winner & runner up teams by the socio political leadership of Taluka Pano Aqil including Dr. Aftab Hussain Soomro, Professor Sarwar Saif, Senior Journalist Paryal Dayo, Noor Soomro, Muneer Deho, Nadeem khan samejo Dr Ghulam Yaseen Samejo local notable Shamsuddin Samejo and others. Syed Imtiaz Shah being man of the match and Kaleemullah Samejo being man of tournament received additional rewards. Sarwar Samejo and other notables of Samejo community presented the Ajrak to all the gusts Dr. Aftab Soomro, PPP Pano Aqil, Shamusuddin Samejo, Sarwar Saif and others. All the participants encourages the sports activity at local level and requested the Sindh Government to provided sports grounds at UC level for the development of sports.













