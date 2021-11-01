Economy on track of sustainable growth: Farrukh

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Monday said that serious efforts and prudent policies of Prime Minister Imran Khan bore fruit as all the major economic indicators were on upward trajectory, resulting into sustainable growth of national economy. In a tweet, he said all the economic indicators including exports, agriculture, revenue, large scale manufacturing and remittances had posted substantial growth in the recent past. He said that during July-September 2021, the profits of companies at Karachi Stock Exchange 100 Index were 21pc higher than the last year and 66pc than 2019. Farrukh said the sectors which posted growth included engineering which recorded increase of 351pc, textile 163pc, automobiles 131pc, cement 113 pc, paper and board 87pc, oil and gas 74pc and energy and petroleum were surged by 29pc.













