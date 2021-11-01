Rs370b development projects being carried out in GB: Gandapur

Minister for Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs Ali Amin Khan Gandapur on Monday said that the government led by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has launched mega projects worth billions of rupees for the development of Gilgit-Baltistan. “Around Rs370 billion development projects are being carried out for development and prosperity of the GB areas,” he said in a message on the occasion of Gilgit-Baltistan’s Independence Day. He said that the people of Gilgit-Baltistan had gained independence from Dogra rule by making great sacrifices. The minister said the government was providing all possible resources betterment of the people and areas of the GB. He said the GB people always expressed their deep commitment to Pakistan, adding the area had been blessed with immense natural resources; and it (GB) would prove to be the country’s economic hub and the ‘Base Camp’ of the flagship China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project.













