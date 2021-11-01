Waqar Siddiqui to lead Shell business in Pakistan

Waqar Siddiqui has been appointed as the Chief Executive & Managing Director of Shell Pakistan Limited (SPL) with effect from November 01, 2021.

Waqar joined SPL in 2001 and has since held several roles locally and internationally at senior leadership positions. In his 24 years of oil downstream experience, he has successfully guided Shell companies through organizational change, strategy development, mergers/acquisitions and achieving consistent performance delivery. His last role before returning to Pakistan was Managing Director of Shell Downstream Retail in PT Shell Indonesia. Waqar has been a Director on the Board of SPL since 2019.

Waqar holds a BS degree in Chemical Engineering and MBA in Marketing. In addition, he holds academic and professional accreditations from Harvard Business School and University of British Columbia.