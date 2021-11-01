Pak-Kazakh economic relations: Multifold increase in bilateral trade witnessed last month

The President of the FPCCI, Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo remarked that the increase in bilateral trade volume between Pakistan and Kazakhstan from $6 million to $20 million in the previous month is extraordinary. He went on to say that this shows the possibilities for bilateral trade between the two countries.

Ahead of the next Joint Working Group Meetings on Transportation on November 12 and Trade and Investment on November 15, Kazakhstan Ambassador to Pakistan Yerzhan Kistafin briefed the audience. In addition, he asked Pakistani exporters and members of the FPCCI to join JWGs in order to establish a conducive atmosphere for commercial and economic cooperation between Pakistan and the United States as a whole.

Muhammad Farooque, Trade and Investment Counsellor in the embassy of Pakistan in Kazakhstan, spoke on behalf of H.E. Sajjad Ahmed Seehar, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Kazakhstan, and said that Pakistan is now a signatory to the Transports Internationaux Routiers (TIR) convention on logistics and transportation, which is an important international and regional agreement and can benefit from it by significantly reducing cargo costs.

There will be a high-profile Kazakh-Pakistan Joint Business Council conference in the second part of January 2022 and a trade exhibition during that same period in the following year, according to Chambers International Chairman Ayan Yerenov of Kazakhstan.

Jamal Mir, a senior FPCCI member, stated that the lack of streamlined visa procedure is a major hindrance to expanding bilateral commerce volume between Pakistan and Central Asian countries.

Honorary Kazakhstan Focal Person in Karachi, Shamas-Ur-Rehman, stated that the business, industry, and trade community in Pakistan is willing to participate in all Kazakhstan-related events to explore new horizons and sectors in order to improve bilateral trade relations.

He added: When it comes to expanding border and land-based trade volumes and routes, which account for more than 70pc of total trade volume in the rest of the globe, President FPCCI Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo underlined Pakistan’s lag in a sustainable manner.