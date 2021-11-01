Rupee extends recovery against dollar with 36 paisa gain

Pakistani rupee extended gains against the US dollar in the inter-bank market for the fourth straight session on Monday with the local unit gaining 36 paisas (+0.21 percent) on the back of the recently announced Saudi package.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan, the US dollar opened at Rs171.65 and closed at Rs171.29. Within the open market, the rupee was traded at 172/ 173 per dollar.

Currency experts said that Pakistan needs more inflows to stabilise the local currency. They said that the exchange rates are facing immense external payment pressure. They said the foreign currency market witnessed positive sentiment throughout the day and at one point, the Pakistani rupee gained 70 paisas. They were of the view that the local unit may gain appreciation in the coming days as there is strong likelihood of resumption of $6 billion Extended Fund Facility (EFF) by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

They said that the positive trend in rupee against the dollar after announcement of Saudi support confirms that there was speculation in local currency, adding speculation in currency and dollar hoarding are against national interest.

The Pakistani rupee made an all-time low of Rs175.27 on Tuesday last and since then, the local currency recovered Rs3.98 against the greenback during the last four sessions. Overall, the rupee appreciated by Rs2.35 during the last week. The rupee depreciation during the fiscal year 2021-22 has been Rs13.87. The local unit has shed Rs11.02 against the US dollar in the current year 2021. The local currency has maintained a downtrend after it touched 22-month high of Rs152.48 in May 2021, losing a cumulative Rs19 in the past five months to date.

Saudi Arabia announced additional support of $3 billion to Pakistan for building its foreign exchange reserves. The financial support is in addition to a $1.2 billion deferred oil facility to Pakistan to help its balance of payment issues.