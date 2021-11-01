Thailand opens up for vaccinated tourists after months of COVID restrictions

Just like many countries, Thailand also had restrictions for the longest time on the entry of international tourists in the pandemic. But beginning today, the country has decided to open its doors to visitors who are fully vaccinated. Vaccinated tourists from as many as 60 ‘low-risk’ countries will be allowed entry into the country after 18 months of COVID restrictions. They can also avoid hotel quarantine. According to a BBC report, Thailand is still registering as many as 10,000 COVID infections a day. The country, however, depends on tourism and is hoping for a financial revival through the industry. According to The Guardian, before the pandemic, the country with its pristine beaches and thrilling night-life attracted nearly 40 million visitors a year. Its tourism sector made up almost 20 percent of the national income. But, COVID-related travel restrictions left the economy bruised. As such, it is now ready to welcome tourists once again.













