COAS Pakistan Open Taekwondo Championship begins on Nov 6

ISLAMABAD: As many as 419 international and national athletes will take part in the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Pakistan Open International Taekwondo Championship (G-1), which is starting from November 6 at Liaquat Gymnasium in Islamabad, this was stated by Pakistan Taekwondo Federation (PTF) President WasimAhmed in a press conference at a local hotel here on Monday.While unfolding details of the international event, he said that 375 national male and female players would be competing in different disciplines. “Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr Fhemida Mirza will be the chief guest at the opening ceremony on November 6.All arrangements have been finalised to make this event historical,”he added. Around 125 international players and technical officials will be in Islamabad for this mega event. “Besides hosts Pakistan, Afghanistan, Albania, Nepal, Jordon, Kazakhstan, Oman, Egypt, Iran, Turkey, Morocco, United Arab Emirates (UAE), El-Salvador, Croatia, and WT Refuge Team will fight for 16 gold medals,” he said.”We have international standard equipment to meet the international challenges and the PTF is capable to stage such a big event. Our aim is to promote the game and highlight the positive image of the Pakistan across the world through sports. We have support of Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) and Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) to organise this event.”

Responding to a question, he said the PTF had also invited India for this event but they did not response. “India has good taekwondo players, especially girls. Anyhow, we sent invitation to all countries. Many countries are not coming for this event owing to airfares that have gonetoo high due to COVID-19. We have enough entries and a large number of players and officials will be in the Islamabad for this mega event,” he concluded.