IPPAs 2021 — Aimen and Muneeb Butt, Mushk, Asim Jofa, Feroze Khan, Mansha win big

The 4th International Pakistan Prestige Awards (IPPA) 2021 were held on Sunday in Istanbul, Turkey.

The awards night was well-attended by Pakistani stars, government officials, media representatives and socialites. The star-studded affair not only brought the giants of the Pakistani entertainment industry under one roof but also served as a great platform to present a positive and progressive soft image of our country.

The evening began with a star-studded red carpet hosted by Mushk Kaleem and Fatima Hassan. The show opened with the national anthem of both the countries. The hosts of the first segment Nadia Khan and Ali Rehman called Upon Ali Malik and Mukhtar Ahmed, the founders and organisers of the show to give their welcome address. Malik said “I am very grateful to all the artistes who have always supported us and been with us from day one of IPPA. I am also very grateful to Hum Network which has been our media partners from our very first IPPA held in London. I would like to especially thank the government of Turkey, particularly the Ministry of Tourism and Culture of the Republic of Turkey for all their help and cooperation in making this event possible.” Ahmed said “Without our sponsors and our teams that have been working tirelessly to make this event possible in spite of the ongoing pandemic this event would not have been possible.”

Next, the Turkish Deputy Minister of Culture & Tourism Ahmet Misbah Demircan was welcomed on stage. He congratulated the organisers of IPPA for making this singular effort to strengthen ties between the two countries. Governor Sindh, Mr Imran Ismail was then invited to the stage to air his views. He said “I am grateful to IPPA for consistently promoting Pakistan’s image abroad and am delighted that this time it is being held here in Istanbul, so that Turkey can also be exposed to our entertainment industry and develop a love for our plays just as Pakistanis love Turkish plays. I am hoping this will be a stepping stone for Pakistani content that is popular all over the world, to be dubbed in Turkish so it can be aired here.”

The first set of awards were then announced. Best community service award and Best Pakistani Businessman in Turkey award were presented by Sindh Governor Imran Ismail. The former award went to CEO Azad Brothers, Shaan Agha while the latter went to Chairman OZ Group of Companies, Mr Hussain. Most popular celebrity couple on social media award was presented by Hira and Mani and went out to Aiman and Muneeb.

Humaima Malick and Farhan Saeed then took the stage to present an enthralling performance brought by Golden Pearl.

The next set of awards hosted by Momal Sheikh and Yasir Hussain included IPPA rising star of the year presented by and was given to Kashif Aslam, Best model of the year presented by Capital Smart City Islamabad and Iqra and was given to Musk Kaleem, Best designer of the year presented by Iqra Aziz and was given to Asim Jofa, Style Icon of the year presented by Zara Noor Abbas and Asma Abbas was given to Feroze khan and Mansha Pasha, IPPA TV presenter of the year presented by Zara Noor Abbas and Asma Abbas was given to Nadia Khan and Ahsan Khan

Next up was a comedy segment by Yasir Hussain and Adnan Siddiqui to entertain the audience.

Aiman and Muneeb then came in to host the next set of awards. The next awards were for Best OST of the year presented by Abrar ul Haq with CEO Lasoro Dr Raheela Akhtar and given to Ehd e Wafa, Best Singer of the year presented by CEO Ideal Group (Saad Feroz) and was given to Asim Azhar, IPPA global icon of the year presented by Mansha Pasha and was given to Hania Aamir, IPPA star of the year (female) presented by Mubashir Hayat, CEO Earthling and Mani and was given to Hira Mani, IPPA star of the year (male) presented by Sonya Hussain and Sheiikh Yasir Riaz CEO Humail Group of Companies and was given to Farhan Saeed.

Next came an enjoyable performance by film and television actress Sara Loren whose amazing moves set the stage on fire.

Adnan Siddiqui called upon Mr Zaid Habib, Group Brand Manager, Candyland who presented the lifetime achievement award to Omer Shareef, Atiqa Odho received it

To host the next segment Ali Rehman and Momal Sheikh took the mic to announce and distribute awards in next categories; Best Actor supporting role TV serial presented by Saqib Malik and Mariam Mirza to Asma Abbas for Ranjha Ranjha, Best Actor in a negative role TV serial presented by Sara Loren and CEO Riaz Estate UK to Adnan Siddiqui for Meray Paas Tum Ho, Best Director Tv Serial presented by Momina Duraid and Ahsan Khan to Saife Hasan, Best Tv

Serial viewer’s choice presented by Sultana Siddiqui, President HUM Network and Abdul Rasheed, Director Golden Pearl to Ehd e Wafa.

Next up was an enjoyable music performance by popular Pakistani singer and songwriter Abrar Ul Haq brought to you by Bisconni Chocolato.

After a fabulous music performance by Abrar Ul Haq, the next host was Nadia Khan who called up on stage Shehla Asghar of Bisconni Chocolato & Momal Shunaid to present Best Actor Female TV Serial Viewers’ Choice to Iqra Aziz, Best Actor Male TV serial viewers’ Choice was presented by Shehla Asghar senior brand manager Bisconni Chocolato and Mansha Pasha to Humayun Saeed, Best On-screen Couple TV Serial was presented by Capital Smart City Abid Kabir Chema, Head of Business Dev. and Usman Khalid Butt to Imran Ashraf and Iqra Aziz for Ranjha Ranjha.

Designer, Kashi stole the show by its beautiful fashion segment which was then followed by another segment hosted by Mansha Pasha and Yasir Hussain.