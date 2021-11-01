Zayn Malik speaks about Khai after split with Gigi

Singer Zayn Malik stated that he will leave no stones unturned when it comes to protecting her daughter Khai Hadid Malik’s privacy protected. The former One Direction band member made a statement on his social media accounts.

“I am hopeful though for healing for all involved with the harsh words shared and more importantly I remain vigilant to protect Khai and give her the privacy she deserves,” he wrote on Twitter. Zayn Malik said everyone knows he is a private person who wants to make a safe and private space for his daughter to grow in. “A place where private family matters aren’t thrown on the world stage for all to poke and pick apart,” Malik added.

He added: “In an effort to protect that space for her I agreed to not contest claims arising from an argument I had with a family member of my partner’s who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago.”

He said that the incident should have been a private matter but it seems as if there is divisiveness and despite his efforts to restore us to a peaceful family environment that will allow me to co-parent my daughter in a manner which she deserves, had been leaked to media.

The two started dating in late 2015 and became one of the most sought-after celebrity couples after they appeared together in Malik’s romantic “Pillowtalk” music video in January 2016.

They went public with their relationship by appearing together at the Met Gala in May 2016 and were photographed together on the August 2017 cover of Vogue magazine.