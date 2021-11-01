Zoha features in ‘Foundation’

The Pakistani actress Zoha Rahman will be seen on the epic science fiction television series ‘Foundation’ streaming on Apple TV+.

The show is an adaptation of the popular Isaac Asimov Foundation books. Zoha Rahman will be playing the character of Onelle, an Anacreon soldier who works closely with Huntress Phara, played by Kubbra Sait.

“I’m such a huge fan of the Foundation books which is why it’s a huge honour for me to be a part of the series,” commented Zoha. “My character is very interesting, Onelle has the task to guard the warden Salvor after she is captured while trying to invade Terminus. I love anything that has to do with sci-fi so I’m pretty excited about this show.”

‘Foundation’ created by David S Goyer and Josh Friedman premiered on Apple TV+ on the 24th of September and is now available to stream. The series has already been renewed for a second season.

Zoha Rahman is a British-Pakistani actress who is quickly rising to fame in the country. The budding star is known for her role as a hijabi in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Spider-Man: Far From Home. She is currently starring in the Apple TV+ production Foundation and will soon also be seen in Kabir Khan’s next film ’83.