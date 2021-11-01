The 25th death anniversary of Qurban Jeelani observed

The 25th death anniversary of legendary Actor Qurban Jeelani was observed on Saturday. Qurban Jeelani was born on September 18, 1938 in Hyderabad, Sindh and died on October 30, 1996 in Karachi. Qurban Jeelani was introduced as a supporting actor in film Doraha. He was seen as music composer in the famous song of this film by Ahmad Rushdi and Waheed Murad. He worked in 16 films including eight Urdu, seven Sindhi and one in Punjabi, his last film was Mera Insaaf. Qurban Jeelani mostly worked in television plays. His famous dramas are UncleUrfi,Deewaren and Afshan. His two sons Adnan Jeelani and Kamran Jeelani are also famous TV artists.













