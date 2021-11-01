Gilgit-Baltistan celebrating 74th Independence Day Today

The people of Gilgit celebrate their Independence Day on November 1 as the Gilgit Scouts had liberated their homeland from the Dogra Raj in 1947 and arrested governor Ghansara Singh.

The Chief Minister on the eve of Independence Day, Sunday said in his special message ‘Our forefathers liberated this region from the clutches of Dogra Raj without seeking any outside help’. He further stated that as a nation we should not forget our martyrs who had rendered unprecedented sacrifices to liberate the region from a reign of oppression and cruelty.

Unity and tolerance are inevitable for the swift development and prosperity of the area, he added.

He further said that we salute our martyrs and brave sons of the soil who fought for their beloved motherland and finally achieved independence with their utmost unity and struggle.

The 74th Independence Day of Gilgit will be celebrated with traditional zeal and fervour in Chinar Bagh in Gilgit today (Monday), a notification issued in this regard read. Social, political and literary circles have organized various events to celebrate the historic event in a befitting manner, he added.