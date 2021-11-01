Xi proposes 6-point global vaccine cooperation strategy to counter COVID-19

ISLAMABAD: Chinese President Xi Jinping has proposed a six-point ‘Global Vaccine Cooperation Action Initiative’, including scaling up cross-border vaccine trade and ensuring equity in supplies.

Addressing at the 16th Group of 20 (G20) Leaders’ Summit via video link, the Chinese president called on the forum to bear in mind the future of humanity and people’s welfare.

Xi Jinping called upon the G20 group to shoulder its due responsibilities in the face of changes and a pandemic both unseen in a century, according to CGTN.

He stressed to uphold openness, inclusiveness and win-win cooperation, practice true multilateralism, and promote the building of a community with a shared future for mankind.

The initiative reads as follows:

First, we need to strengthen vaccine research and development (R&D) cooperation and support vaccine companies in conducting joint R&D and production with developing countries.

Second, we need to uphold equity and justice, and provide more vaccines to developing countries to meet the global vaccination target for 2022 as set by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Third, we need to support the World Trade Organization (WTO) in making an early decision on waiving intellectual property rights on COVID-19 vaccines, and encourage vaccine companies to transfer technology to developing countries.

Fourth, we need to scale up cross-border trade cooperation to ensure smooth trade in vaccines and related raw and auxiliary materials.

Fifth, we need to treat different vaccines equally and advance mutual recognition of vaccines in accordance with the WHO’s Emergency Use Listing.

Sixth, we need to provide financial support for global vaccine cooperation, especially for developing countries to access vaccines.

The summit was held on Saturday and Sunday in Rome, Italy, with climate change, the COVID-19 pandemic and global economic recovery among the topics on the agenda.

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi attended the summit in person in Rome as President Xi’s special representative.