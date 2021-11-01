Roads begin to re-open after TLP, govt reach agreement

After an agreement with the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP),the government has started removing barriers from the roads. The containers have been removed from all roads between Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

Murri Road and Faizabad Interchange have been cleared for traffic. The authorities have also restored the Metro Bus service in Rawalpindi. The residents of Rawalpindi breathed a sigh of relief as the authorities opened all roads for traffic after a 12-day closure.

In Gujranwala, the protesters are still present at Allah Wala Chowk in Wazirabad and all the educational institutes and markets near the venue will remain closed today (Monday). The Lahore-Islamabad portion of GT Road is also still closed for traffic and the authorities have yet to take any measures to fill the trench dug up near Chiragh Toll Plaza. Internet service is still suspended in Gujranwala.

However, the TLP workers are still staying in Wazirabad, though they have cleared the GT Road. The workers would stay there till the full implementation of the 13-point agreement agreed upon between the government and the religious party.

Meanwhile, addressing the participants of a sit-in in Wazirabad, religious scholar and former chairman of Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Mufti Muneeb urged the protesters to follow the directions of their leadership.

He said that they would vacate the GT Road under the agreement. Speaking on the occasion,Mufti Muneeb warned that they would return with full force if the government failed to implement the agreement.

Moreover, the government has formed a steering committee under the chairmanship of Federal Minister Muhammad Ali Khan for the implementation of the agreement that also includes a point to lift the ban on the TLP and restore its status as a legal entity.

The steering committee is likely to hold its next meeting in Lahore today (Monday) to see the progress on the implementation of the agreement.

Earlier on Sunday night, noted religious figure Mufti Muneebur Rehman made the formal announcement of an agreement between Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) and the government to call off their protest march towards Islamabad.

He said the words like banned, defunct, proscribed etc will be taken out of the name of TLP within a week. He said the detainees are being released under the pact. He came down hard on the people who go uncalled for criticism of the religious figures, saying: “We needn’t lecture on patriotism. There is no greater patriot than us.”

On the other hand, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser had held a press conference to update the public about their talks with the TLP, while Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman was also present.

Rehman said talks with the TLP have been “successful” and that an “agreement” had been reached.

Details of the agreement, however, he had said would be revealed at a “suitable time”. He had added that the positive outcomes of the agreement will be seen in the coming days.

He had said that the agreement reached with the government was not a victory or defeat of any individual, but a victory of Islam and Pakistan.