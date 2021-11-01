According to the latest statistics released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Monday (today) morning, Pakistan has reported 7 COVID-19 deaths and 482 new cases in the last 24 hours (Sunday).

After adding the new 482 cases, the number of total infections stands at 1,273,560. However, the overall death toll now surged to 28,456, which represents a ratio of 2.2 percent.

Moreover, a total of 40,621 tests were conducted throughout Pakistan in the last 24 hours from which 482 came COVID positive. Whereas, the infection rate was recorded at 1.18 percent.

Statistics 1 Nov 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 40,621

Positive Cases: 482

Positivity %: 1.18%

Deaths : 6

Patients on Critical Care: 1338 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) November 1, 2021

However, as of yesterday, 1,024 patients have recovered from the virus and the total recoveries now stands at 1,222,559 with a 96% recovery rate.

The number of patients in critical care was 1,338. As of Friday, the total count of active cases in the country was recorded at 23,151.

In the last 24 hours 373,474 people were vaccinated against COVID-19, while Pakistan has administered 40,016,932 fully vaccinated citizens till now. On the other hand, the country has recorded the first dose of Covid vaccine to 415,562 people.

On the other hand, Punjab has reported 120 new cases in the last 24 hours, taking the provincial tally to 440,259 with 7,739 active cases. In Punjab, 3 more patients died of coronavirus as the death toll reached 12,918. With 139 new recoveries, 419,602 patients have recovered from the virus so far.

Furthermore, 470,175 coronavirus cases in Sindh, 178,074 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 106,921 in Islamabad, 33,263 in Balochistan, 34,478 in Azad Kashmir, and 10,390 in Gilgit-Baltistan have so far been confirmed by NCOC.