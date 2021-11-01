Rs3b soft monthly loans being disbursed under KJP: Dar

The government has so far disbursed soft loans worth over Rs22 billion under the Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme of Kamyab Jawan Programme (KJP). This was stated by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar in a press statement on Sunday. He said that there has been a significant increase in the loan disbursement process under the Kamyab Jawan Programme. Dar said a large number of young people have opened their own businesses after availing concessionary loans under this programme on merit. He said loans up to Rs3 billion are being approved for the youngsters every month. The Special Assistant vowed to disburse loans amounting to Rs100 billion within the set time period. He also tweeted the success story of Raj Kumar who expanded his fruits and vegetables business after getting soft loans under the KJP within a time frame of two months. In a video message, Raj Kumar from Islam Kot, Sindh extended gratitude to Prime Minister Imran Khan and the KJP team for creating pro-youth opportunities.













