Bitcoin falls to $60,207 as crypto market on corrective path

The cryptocurrency market turned bearish on the last day of October on Sunday, with the market capitalisation shedding 2 percent to reach $2.70 trillion as of 1335 hours GMT.

Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency, shed 3.03 percent to reach $60,207. With this decrease in price, the market capitalisation of the biggest cryptocurrency has reached 1.134 trillion.

Similarly, ether (ETH) price dipped 3.57 percent to reach $4,188. With this decrease in price, the market capitalisation of ETH has reached $491.5 billion.

Similarly, XRP price shed 1.13 percent to reach $1.08. The market capitalisation of XRP stands at $107.6 billion after this decrease.

On the other hand, cardano (ADA) price was down by 3.03 percent to reach $1.93. Its market capitalisation has reached $62.5 billion with this decrease.

Following the market sentiment, dogecoin (DOGE) shed 8.80 percent to reach $0.256. With this decrease in price, the market capitalisation of doge has reached $33.7 billion.

According to experts, ether price saw a brief correction from all-time highs of $4,462 a day before, although the bulls are back in the game amid the ongoing optimism surrounding the Ethereum 2.0 Altair Beacon Chain update, which was done successfully with 98.7pc of nodes upgraded as of early Friday.

They said that ether price eyes upside and a closing above the falling trendline resistance at $4337 may open doors for an explosive rally towards the pattern target of $4910. However, ETH bulls will need to clear the all-time highs of $4,462 first to unleash the additional upside. The next relevant topside barrier is aligned at the $4,600 round figure. They said that Relative Strength Index (RSI) has eased from higher levels, adding if the corrective downside gathers steam in the upcoming sessions, then the ETH may find support at psychological level of $4,000.