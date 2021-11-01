Chinese cities climbing global ranking: study

A new report by consulting firm Kearney shows Chinese cities grew by over 3pc on average this year, thanks to their quick recovery and effective pandemic control measures. In contrast, other cities around the world saw average growth in their Global Cities Index (GCI) score of less than 1pc as a result of the coronavirus crisis, while some even experienced negative growth, RT reported. “In the wake of a year of devastation and uncertainty, global cities proved their resilience. Now, as they seek to lead the global recovery, cities must define a new approach to globalism with resilience and urban well-being at the core,” said the report. China also performed strongly in the Global Cities Outlook (GCO), rising by over 3pc over the past five years, the fastest in any region. Kearney said that Chinese cities have narrowed the gap with their European and North American counterparts. Leading global cities have demonstrated resilience and adaptability despite initially being hit hard by Covid-19 due to their high connectivity and density. New York, London, Paris, and Tokyo retained the top four positions on the index. Los Angeles rose by two positions to fifth place. Beijing settled in sixth, followed by Hong Kong, while Shanghai rose two places to break into the top 10 for the first time. The report covered and ranked 156 cities, including 31 in China.













