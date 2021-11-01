Oil Price Hike

PM Khan has finally put his foot down. Slam the brakes on skyrocketing oil prices, Islamabad says. Those decrying the petrol bomb for forcing million up against the wall may turn in their pots and pans for a while. But howsoever noble and righteous, intentions can only go so far. Islamabad’s crusade to prioritise the plight of the masses could not be more spot-on!

Wasn’t it just recently that appalling hikes of around Rs 12 per litre in the prices of petroleum products had taken everyone by surprise? Petroleum fuels crossing Rs 100 mark is not a record any government would have wished to reach. Since petrol clearly leads the way for inflation of all other goods, Pakistanis are bound to brave the crunch for an unbearably long time. Already, the country is struggling with double-digit inflation. Our electricity affairs are just as dire where power tariffs have remained stubbornly high in the past three years. So in the bid to deliver on the good stuff promised in the heat of the campaign, those behind the wheel have landed in a perpetual pickle.

Now, it would be naive to assume the ongoing wave is our predicament alone. As the global economy transcends on a much-needed recovery post the seemingly neverending economic slump, demand is running ahead of supply. And as OPEC countries have drawn ire around the world for not increasing supply, the dramatic rebound continues. The tide is set to unleash the perfect storm, especially in a country that is a net importer of energy. The government may have shown OGRA the door for now but it remains to be seen till when it can resist the pressure. After all, prices are reviewed every 15 days. This, in the widely-known presence of stock that can last Pakistan 22 days, is being increasingly questioned by opposition parties.

If the government is actually as sincere in providing relief to the masses as party slogans claim, the writing on the wall is pretty clear. Invest in sustainable resources to jump out of this quagmire, once and for all. Before coming to power, our prime minister was the harshest of critics of high taxation on petroleum products. Sadly, that avenue remains unexplored.

Rising energy prices cannot be allowed to dictate the terms of our markets. The kaptaan is back with some blessings from our Saudi brethren. Let’s just hope the salve works before the domino effect propels the economy to a breaking point once again. *