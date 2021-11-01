Gas Troubles

It might not be possible to keep calm and carry on this winter. Though gas shortages have been a permanent feature of our system for over a decade, state-owned Sui companies are raising the red flag much, much higher this year. A gas load management plan has already been announced. There are talks of supplies to CNG stations breaking down. While industries in Sindh are in utter disarray even now, gas utilities SSGC and SNGPL have warned of a crippling shortage.

To much dismay, the power sector presents a baffling tale every season. If it is not the maintenance marvels at LNG terminals, rough sea conditions are there to hinder the arrival of container ships. Last year, a proposal to put an end to connections between domestic meters and the country’s main pipeline (one of the world’s largest) was being seriously considered. Quite frustratingly, such pressing circumstances have failed to rattle the authorities out of complacency. Even if we leave the catch-22s of production units and the ensuing chaos on our payments bill completely out of the picture, how to ignore those relying on subsidised fuel for everything from cooking to heating water for showers? Around three million people are languishing on the waitlist for gas connections. Our ever-worsening power crisis is about to deal a death blow to countless industries on the brink of calling it a night. These times should have called for durable solutions, not a restricted supply. So much has already been written on the need to explore more indigenous sources to curb the pressure off the import bill. But expensive exploration missions are easier said than done.

Islamabad’s free hand to the private sector regarding the demand to import its supply was a commendable move. Sadly, like most good policies, it was reduced to mere optics (thank you, round-the-clock red tape).

Pakistan’s failure to procure spot cargoes as its authorities enjoy living in some cushy delusions is an entirely different sob story altogether.

What all these missteps mean for general consumers is another burden, especially for those trying to manage households on a shoestring budget. Add to that record-high prices in the international market and you’ll get the perfect recipe for a debilitating headache. Whether to pray for the stove to stay warm, stand in exhausting queues outside tandoors or invest in ultra-expensive cylinders, we are stuck between two fires! *