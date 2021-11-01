Hamstring injury puts Shakib out of remainder of T20 World Cup

DHAKA: Shakib Al Hasan has been ruled out of Bangladesh’s remaining matches in the T20 World Cup because of a hamstring injury. Shakib has not recovered sufficiently from the injury he picked up in his left leg during the game against West Indies on Friday, and after a 48-hour observation period, the team medical staff decided to rule him out.”Shakib sustained a left lower hamstring strain while fielding during the match against the West Indies,” team doctor Debashis Chowdhury said in a statement. “In clinical examination it was diagnosed as an injury of Grade 1 intensity. He is ruled out from participation in the last two matches of the tournament and until further review.”

Bangladesh’s star allrounder pulled up when chasing a ball in the fifth over of the match. He went off the field briefly at the time but returned to complete his four overs, even though he hobbled around and was spotted clutching the back of his left leg on occasion. Shakib later opened the innings, for the first time in international cricket, in a bid to use his physical limitations during the powerplay, but visibly limped while taking singles before being dismissed for 9. Bangladesh, after getting through the first round of the competition, have struggled, losing all their three games so far. Qualifying for the knockouts looks improbable for them anyway, and Shakib’s absence can only make things tougher for them.Wicketkeeper-batter Nurul Hasan is another injury worry — he missed the West Indies game with a lower midriff injury. The team doctor has asked him to rest till November 1.Bangladesh’s next match is against South Africa on November 2, and their last Super 12s game is against Australia on November 4. They are scheduled to play three T20Is and two Tests against Pakistan shortly after the T20 World Cup.