Sam Asghari reminds Britney Spears of their relationship

US singer Britney Spears was jokingly reminded by Sam Asghari that he is her “fiancé”, not ‘boyfriend’ after she posted on Instagram.

The Toxic singer, who is currently on vacation to a private island with actor and fitness trainer Sam Asghari, turned to Instagram and shared her stunning photos to update her millions of fans about the trip.

She said, “OK … I wish I had cool pics to show from this place but it rained the whole damn time … I’m not really that upset because I’ve slept like a freaking baby!!! I just wish they would have told me that there’s no air conditioning … or no room service menu … so I learned my lesson here!!! Don’t believe them when they say it’s five stars… go by someone who has actually been there!!!!”.

The singer further said, “This trip wasn’t a success but as my boyfriend always says, ‘stay GRATEFUL'”.

Commenting on the post, Asghari jokingly reminded Britney that he is her ‘fiancé’ followed by a heart emoji. Sam and Britney got engaged in September after nearly five years of dating.