APHC condemns use of brute force against IIOJK people

All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has expressed grave concern over the deteriorating situation in the territory, In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir where normal human life has become highly vulnerable to the Indian forces.

APHC spokesman in statement issued in Srinagar strongly condemned the use of brute force against the people belonging to all walks of life, including employees, students, journalists, labourers and businessmen and reiterated the unwavering commitment of the freedom-loving people of Kashmir to take the ongoing resistance movement to its logical conclusion, Kashmir Media Service reported.

Freedom from forcible and illegal occupation of India is the only priority of the freedom-loving people of Kashmir, so the question of any surrender before Indian military might does not arise at all, affirmed the spokesman.

Terming the prevailing situation in the territory as most critical, he said the Indian forces have let loose a reign of terror in the nook and corner of the territory and despite the presence of one million Indian forces, patrolling in and around the dwellings, the brave people of Kashmir dare to challenge their brutalities with their open chests.

The spokesman said, people have rendered unprecedented sacrifices for their inalienable right to self-determination since the Indian illegal military occupation in 1947 and their heart-wrenching sufferings at the hands of forces continue as before.