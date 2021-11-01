Conflict not in favour of country, says Ashrafi

Special Representative to the Prime Minister on Interfaith Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi Sunday said that clash was not in favour of the country and its people, and all differences should be settled peacefully. Talking to the media after visiting the Mayo Hospital to inquire after the police officials, who got injured during clashes with the Tehrik-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) protestors, he said the TLP workers and the police officials both were near to his heart, as both were Pakistanis.

He said that sincere efforts were being made from the Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) platform to settle the issue of TLP through dialogue on permanent basis. He said that ulema urged both sides to come to table for talks and end the stalemate. He said that state was not weak, but it had a desire to settle the issue peacefully and “by the grace of Allah Almighty, we have achieved it positively.”

Ashrafi said that Prime Minister Imran Khan pursued the case of Namoos-e-Risalat on every national and international forum in an effective manner, adding that no other Muslim leader in the past could fight the case in that way. He said people witnessed the Ashra Shan-e-Rehmatul-lil-Alameen was celebrated on official level and the Seerat Authority was being established to take Pakistan in the right direction of making it a true welfare state like Madina.

He said that the government appreciated the police forces, Rangers and other law-enforcement agencies for their commitment and will to perform their duties. He said the government would continue to take care of them and their families, he added.