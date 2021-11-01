World Tsunami Awareness Day to be marked on Nov 5

World Tsunami Awareness Day will be marked on November 5 across the globe including Pakistan to aware people about the tsunami consequences. Tsunamis are the single most deadly of all sudden onset natural hazards. Millions of people live and work in tsunami-exposed communities across the whole global ocean. With the launch of the UN Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development 2021-2030 (the ‘Ocean Decade’), the world has a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to reduce tsunami risk around the world. UNESCO’s Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission (IOC) has established the Ocean Decade Tsunami Programme and a Scientific Committee to draft a 10-year research, development, and implementation plan for this programme – fully supported by the UN Office for Disaster Risk Reduction, UN agencies, civil protection agencies and other partners. The Tsunami Programme will contribute to the Safe Ocean outcome of the Ocean Decade by making 100% of at-risk communities Tsunami Ready by 2030.













