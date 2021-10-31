Taxpayer inaugurates mega road project in Sialkot

Khwaja Irfan, the highest taxpayer from Sialkot, inaugurated a mega road project in the city under a campaign launched by the present government to encourage tax culture in the country. An inauguration plaque with Khwaja Irfan’s name has been installed at the 7-kilometer Aimnabad dual carriageway built with cost of over one billion, said a news release issued by the office of Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar. SAPM’s office also released Uman Dar’s video message in which he expressed his delight over inauguration of yet another mega project by the highest taxpayer of Sialkot. SAPM Usman Dar said there were already many projects that have been inaugurated by the taxpayers of Sialkot. He said the people of Sialkot had major contribution to the national economy as they gave tax worth over ten billion each year. The SAPM said he was glad to launch the drive aimed at appreciating and encouraging taxpayers of Sialkot. The drive was in full swing, he said, adding more such initiatives would be taken in future.













