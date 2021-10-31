Leather gloves export witnesses record 8.07pc increase

The leather manufacturer’s exports during the first three months of the fiscal year of 2021-22 grew up by 8.07 percent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year During the period from July-Sep 2021, leather gloves worth $69,387 were exported as compared to exports worth $ 64,206 during the same period of last year. According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of Leather Manufactures increased by 5.99 percent, the worth of $154,457 were exported as compared to the exports of $145,733 of the same period of last year. Meanwhile, leather garments exports also increased by 3.79 percent as the exports during current fiscal year were recorded at worth $80,487 as compared to the exports during the same period of last year which recorded $77,551. During the period under review, other leather manufacturer exports increased by 15.27 percent, worth $4,583 exported in current fiscal year as compared to the exports valuing $3,976 of the same period of last year.













