Increased Pak-Kazakh trade to pave way for regional connectivity

Pakistan and Kazakhstan are striving to enhance cooperation in diverse sectors that will help achieve regional connectivity.

Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Pakistan Yerzhan Kistafin said this during an interview with state-run Radio Pakistan, adding Pakistan and Kazakhstan have been enjoying exemplary diplomatic relations which can extend to new areas of cooperation.

The ambassador said that both countries have robust political dialogue that also needs to reflect in bilateral trade and commercial ties. He said the last session of Pak-Kazakh Inter-Governmental Commission was held in Islamabad in February last year in which it was agreed upon to establish three working groups on economic cooperation, energy cooperation and cooperation in regional connectivity.

He said, “We also need to focus on our transport and logistics issues as well as economic cooperation.” He said there is a need to establish cooperation between customs services of both Pakistan and Kazakhstan to remove hiccups in trade. The Kazakh ambassador proposed to start direct flights between Pakistan and Kazakhstan to enhance business, academic and cultural cooperation between the two countries.

Referring to the situation in Afghanistan, the Kazakh ambassador said, “Kazakhstan is the biggest landlocked country in the world and we understand the importance of regional connectivity.” He said Afghanistan could be the most beneficial country if trade increases between Pakistan and Kazakhstan. He said Afghanistan can serve as a regional transit hub between Central and South Asia if peace and stability comes to the country. He warned that if stability did not come to Afghanistan, it would have wider regional implications.

On trade between Kazakhstan and Pakistan, Yerzhan Kistafin informed that bilateral trade volume stood at $45 million last year. The Kazakh ambassador said apart from Afghanistan there are also other routes for trade between the two countries. He said Karakorum Highway is the shortest route to Central Asia from Pakistan, but due to harsh climate in winter it is impractical to use.

Another option, he said, is the route of Khunjerab Pass through which trade supplies can reach the western parts of Kazakhstan.

When asked about the rich hydrocarbon reserves of Kazakhstan and possible cooperation with Pakistan in this sector, the Kazakh ambassador said the joint energy group on cooperation is working on it and exploring new ways. He said investment by Kazakh investors into Pakistan is also being considered. He said Pakistan is a very promising market due to its large population and it is attractive to foreign investors.

Referring to the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), he said last month a summit of SCO countries was held in Dushanbe in which Kazakh President emphasised on wider regional cooperation. He said, “Cooperation with Pakistan can help us achieve regional connectivity.”

Regarding security cooperation between Islamabad and Astana, he said ministries of defence of both countries enjoy strong ties. Cooperation between defence universities of both countries as well as in other areas is also increasing.

Terming terrorism as a challenging threat, the Kazakh ambassador said it is difficult to address the issue alone and needs a collective approach. “In that area, SCO can help us a lot in stemming this menace through joint collaboration,” he added.

Pointing to increased potential of people to people cooperation between Kazakhstan and Pakistan, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan discussed bilateral agenda and economic cooperation during a meeting with the Kazakhstan President in Dushanbe. He said, “Our nations have been cooperating for centuries but nowadays there is less information about the culture and lifestyle of the people of both countries. We need to enhance awareness about each other.”