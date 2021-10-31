PM turns down proposal to hike petrol price by Rs11.53

Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday turned down a proposal by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority and finance ministry for increasing the petrol price by Rs 11.53 per litre.

The prime minister took the decision keeping in view the public interest and to provide them relief.

Keeping in view the price hike in the world market, the OGRA and finance ministry had proposed increasing petrol price by Rs 11.53, high-speed diesel Rs 8.49, kerosene Rs 6.29 and light diesel Rs 5.72 from November 1, 2021. However, the prime minister rejected the proposal and directed that prices of petroleum products won be increased. He said instead of shifting the burden of the international price increase to the consumer, the government’s priority is to provide the maximum relief. The prime minister said that instead of shifting it to the people, the government would bear the burden of the proposed raise in the price.

As per directions of the Prime Minister of Pakistan, the prices of petroleum products will remain unchanged for next fortnight to provide relief to the masses, Finance Ministry said Saturday.

In a statement issued here, the ministry said, “If there would be any price differential, the government would bear the burden and compensate oil marketing companies (OMCs) and refineries.”

The decision has been taken in public interest, the statement said adding the government was fully committed to provide maximum relief to the masses. The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has been advised to maintain uninterrupted supply, the statement added.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday congratulated the Federal Board of Revenue for achieving the tax collection of Rs 1,840 billion from July to October this year.

On Twitter, the prime minister said that the tax collection during the said period was 37% higher than the last year. “I want to congratulate FBR for achieving tax collection of Rs 1,840bn for July/Oct, which is 37% higher than last year,” he said in a tweet.

The prime minister said the tax collection in October has also surpassed its set monthly target. “It is all due to a robust economic performance. Contrary to propaganda, Income Tax also grew by 32% year-on-year,” he remarked.

Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin also Saturday congratulated Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and it chairman for exceeding monthly tax collection target. Tarin in a tweet said, the collection has exceeded its monthly targets for four consecutive months. “I would like to congratulate team #FBR and Chairman on excellent tax collection. The collection has exceeded its monthly targets for four consecutive months. Well Done #FBR. Way to go!!! @FBRSpokesperson @GovtofPakistan”, he tweeted.