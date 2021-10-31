PML-N leader resigns for making him speak against security institution

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s youth wing leader from Faisalabad Saturday resigned from his office after the party leaderships made him speak against the security institution and later made him a scapegoat. Abdul Majid Muaz, city vice president of PML-N’s youth wing in Faisalabad, in a press conference announced to quit his party position, saying that he had criticized the sensitive institution in Dhobi Ghat public gathering on the direction of Captain (retd) Safdar. “Whatever I said (during Dhobi Ghat public gathering) was done on behest of Capt. Safdar,” he told media. He also tendered an apology for his words against the sensitive institution. He said it was unfortunate that PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif termed his words as personal viewpoint which prompted him to resign from the party position. Learning lesson from leadership’s policy of scapegoating workers, Abdul Majid also advised other party workers to dissociate themselves from such leaders.













