Pakistan attends online training on medications

Pakistan attended online training on medications held for South & Southeast Asian medics in Kunming, according to a report published by China Economic Net (CEN).

“It’s a very informative course and I’m so delighted that I could join medics from different countries to share my ideas,” said Dr. Somia Iqtadar, Associate Professor of Medicine at King Edward Medical University (KEMU), Lahore and also General Secretary of Pakistan Society of Internal Medicine, while taking the 4th Training Program of Rational Use of Medicine for Health Professionals in South and Southeast Asian Countries.