Muzaffargarh Thermal Power Station:

The Project includes construction of 3 oil fred steam operated units of 210 MW each. Muzaffargarh being in the seismic zone, the design of monstrous powerhouse and other buildings was more complex and complicated. The four tier inspections and supervision by WAPDA, NESPAK, TPE of Ukraine and GSC made it more challenging to keep the quality of work up to its highest level. The interaction of these agencies provided FWO an excellent exposure to the work of international level. The civil works included 170 structures of different types, 4.5 KM of cable trenches/ducts/ tunnels, sewerage line of 1.5 KM, Internal roads of 7 KM and approximately 2000 foundations in different sizes.













