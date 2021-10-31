55 Years of Excellence

Frontier Works Organisation (FWO), today’s most versatile and vibrant construction firm, was established on 31 October 1966 to wrought a miracle and carve out a modern highway, the Karakoram Highway, across crags and crevices of the highest mountain ranges of the world. It was towards the completion stage of KKH that the Government analysed the tremendous potential of FWO in carrying out civil engineering projects in difficult and inhospitable areas and decided not only to keep FWO in existence, but also to expand its tentacles throughout the country.

For the last 50 years FWO has left its imprints, bringing prosperity to utterly backward and forgotten areas from the sun burnt plateaus of Baluchistan to lush green dales of Swat and Chitral and from the deserts of Sindh to snow capped Siachin. Over these years FWO has worked in diversified fields to include development of communication infrastructure like construction of roads, railway lines and airfields; irrigation like construction of dams, canals and barrages; power projects like thermal and hydal; tunnelling and mining; telecommunication; construction of residential and industrial infrastructure and proved its unmatched qualitative and quantitative capabilities.

In 1991, FWO was called upon to participate in the reconstruction phase of Kuwait, after the Gulf war,and given to clear 3000 square kilometers of highly mined area, littered with large quantity of ammunition left behind by the withdrawing Iraqi Army. FWO cleared the area in a record time of just 16 months, ahead of others construction firms of USA, UK, France, Egypt and Bangladesh. Similarly, in 2006, FWO constructed a road from Torkham to Jalalabad in the most hostile and diffculty security environment.

With professionally qualifed and competent staff, efficient work force, flexible organisation and a large pool of modernconstruction equipment and machinery FWO is capable of undertaking any construction assignment at short notice anywhere in Pakistan or abroad. FWO, motto ‘ Striving for Excellence’ amply speaks of the continued efforts to deliver the best.