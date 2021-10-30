PM Imran Khan turns down proposal to increase petrol price

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday turned down Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) proposal to increase the price of petroleum products from November 1.

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) had proposed increasing petrol price by Rs 11.53, high-speed diesel Rs 8.49, kerosene Rs 6.29, and light diesel Rs 5.72. The prime minister took the decision, keeping in view the public interest and providing relief to them. He said instead of shifting the burden of the international price rise to the consumers, the government’s priority was to provide maximum relief to the people and bear the burden of the proposed raise in the petroleum products prices.

It should be noted that the prices of petroleum products are fixed by the government for 15 days.