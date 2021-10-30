CTD arrests four Al Qaeda, Daesh terrorists in Khyber operation

On Saturday, the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) has detained four terrorists having contacts with Al-Qaeda and Daesh during an operation in Khyber District, Daily Times reported.

The arrested terrorists were planning to launch a major terrorist strike in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa capital and its surrounding areas.

The CTD personnel also confiscated a huge quantity of weapons and ammunition from the terrorists.

An image of the seized weapons and ammunition.

The arrests came a day after CTD personnel shot dead two terrorists in a gun battle in Bannu. The personnel of CTD and intelligence agencies launched an IBO in Bab Ali Spanewam village of Mirali region.

The dead terrorists were identified as Lal Marjan alias Yasir and Zar Qayyum alias Zarr.