Ben Stokes hopes England vs Pakistan T20 final

Ben Stokes, England all-rounder, took to tweet and wrote four words ‘England and Pakistan final? predicting and asking his fans about the much-awaited ICC Men’s T20 World Cup final match, Daily Times reported.

Meanwhile, Pakistan is playing unexpectedly as hard-hitter Asif Ali smashed four towering sixes off Afghanistan’s medium pacer Karim Janat to seal a win for his side on Friday.

In another tweet, Stokes praised Pakistan Cricket Team finisher and rare talent Asif Ali after his spectacular performances with four sixes in six balls that led to clinching victory against Afghanistan.

On the other hand, an Indian Twitter user said, “Hard to believe this Pakistani team is for real…9 players can bat while 7 can bowl well in the playing 11. I want India to win by heart but will be surprised if Pakistan fails to become champion with such a brilliant squad.”