PM shows displeasure over Punjab police’s failure to block TLP march

On Saturday, Prime Minister Imran khan has shown displeasure over Punjab police’s failure to stop the proscribed Tehrik-e-Labbaik Pakistan’s march towards Islamabad, Daily Times reported.

However, after the prime minister’s reaction, it has been decided to take stern action against the inspector general and other senior officers of the Punjab police.

After the failure of the police, the decision was taken to give the force’s control to the Rangers. According to the sources, the action will begin after the resolution of the TLP’s march issue.

On the other hand, four policemen had been martyred and over 80 injured in clashes with the protesters.

Reports said as the Rangers were now in control the next encounter with the TLP protesters was expected at security points that had been established at Chenab and Jhelum rivers, the only route for the march to reach Islamabad.

Meanwhile, the Punjab police would assist them as per the standard guidelines issued since the government deployed Rangers in the province under a notification issued on Wednesday last.

The security personnel also have armoured vehicles with them and are equipped with riot gear and have dug trenches at Chenab bridge.