On Saturday morning, three people including a woman died in a deadly collision between a passenger bus and a tractor-trolley in Khairpur District, Daily Times reported.

As many as 15 people were also injured in the accident on Mehran Highway who were shifted to a hospital in Thehri Mirwah. Ten of the injured were said to be in serious condition, police officials stated.

The passenger bus was travelling from Sanghar to Sukkur and the accident occurred due to overspeeding.