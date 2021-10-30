Balochistan governor convokes provincial assembly session to elect new speaker

QUETTA: On Saturday (today), Balochistan governor Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha has called on the provincial assembly members to elect the new speaker of the Balochistan Assembly.

The session will be held at 3:00 pm. The nomination papers for the post of speaker will be submitted today (Saturday) from 8.30 am to 12:00 noon in the office of the secretary assembly.

The polling for the post will be held through a secret ballot in the assembly session at 3:00 pm. Jan Muhammad Jamali of the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) is a strong candidate for the post of Speaker and there are high that he will be elected unopposed.

After the resignation of former chief minister Jam Kamal Khan, Bizenjo, an elected member of the provincial legislature from Awaran, also resigned as the speaker of the assembly to contest the election for the slot.

On Friday, Abdul Quddus Bizenjo took oath as the new Balochistan chief minister after being elected.

Balochistan Governor Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha administered an oath to Abdul Quddus Bizenjo in a ceremony. Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar also attended the oath-taking ceremony today.

Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) leader Abdul Quddus Bizenio had been elected as the chief minister of Balochistan unopposed.