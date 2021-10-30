Aryan Khan gets bail after three weeks

MUMBAI: On Friday, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan has been set free from jail after Bombay high court granted him bail in a drug case.

While on the release of Aryan, police contingents had been deployed and barricades were put up outside the Arthur Road Jail.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan received the son, who remained in custody for three weeks.

However, he spent another night in prison as his bail orders could not reach the prison authorities by the stipulated time of 5:30 pm.

Aryan Khan left for Mannat amid a huge crowd after release from jail.

On the other hand, outside Khan’s residence Mannat, hundreds of fans have been waiting for the return of Aryan.

Earlier on October 02, Aryan Khan was arrested following a Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) raid on a cruise ship party.