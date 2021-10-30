40M citizens fully vaccinated against COVID: Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD: On Saturday, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) head Asad Umar said that 40 million citizens have been fully vaccinated against the Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

Taking to Twitter, the planning and development minister Asad Umar said, “We continue to make progress to vaccinate Pakistan”.

“The year end target for 2021 was 7 crore people vaccinated. Happy to report that 7 crore people have now received at least 1 dose and 4 crore are fully vaccinated. With 2 months to go, will inshallah meet, and exceed, the target,” he wrote in the post.

Earlier this week, the Punjab government launched a door-to-door corona vaccination drive in the province. The “Reach Every Door” (RED) vaccination drive was launched in all districts of the province to meet the vaccination target of 81 million by the end of December, sources said.

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said that to make the RED vaccination drive a success, the health department has established 14,000 new vaccination centres across Punjab along with more than 12,000 mobile teams that will visit every village and neighborhood to vaccinate people.