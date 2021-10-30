Pakistan records 10 deaths, 658 new COVID cases

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has recorded 10 deaths in the last 24 hours by coronavirus. The nationwide tally of deaths has jumped to 28,441.

According to the latest figures issued by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 658 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. The number of overall confirmed cases has reached 1,271,687.

Pakistan has conducted 45,690 tests in the past 24 hours out of which 658 persons were tested positive for the disease. The COVID positivity ratio was recorded at 1.44 percent.

1,366 patients are still in critical condition in the hospitals across the country. Overall, 1,220,105 have recovered including 931 in the past 24 hours.

On Friday, the Sindh province had reported zero COVID-related death. Karachi is also witnessing a declining trend of virus cases, said Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.

The chief minister in a routine briefing on COVID situation had said that the province reported 353 virus cases during the last 24 hours besides also reporting zero deaths in the period.

“305 more patients have recovered today,” Murad Ali Shah said. He added that currently, 218 patients of COVID-19 are in critical condition.