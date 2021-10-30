Islamabad records 110 new dengue cases, 1 death

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad has reported 110 more dengue fever cases in the past 24-hour period while one man died.

The new cases have taken the infection tally of Islamabad to 3,495 since the outbreak of this epidemic this season. The health department report on the breakbone virus said this.

So far the mosquito-borne virus has killed 12 people, the report said.

Of the new cases having emerged today, at least 39 come from the rural region of Islamabad. Whereas, urban areas reported 71 cases.

Dengue is a mosquito-borne viral infection which is common during warm, tropical climates and often peaks during rainy seasons.

Once bitten by a dengue-infected mosquito, the virus takes four-10 days to affect the body. Its symptoms can be mild, similar to the common flu, or severe such as fever, headaches, pain behind the eyes and nausea.