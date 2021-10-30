Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Shipping activity was reported on Thursday, 28th October-2021, where six ships namely, Irenes Ray, MSC Paola, MOL Genesis, Hai Tun Zhou, Clipper EOS and Cool Runner carrying containers, mogas, chemicals and natural gas, arrived at the Port and berthed at Container Terminal, Oil Terminal, Engro Terminal and Gasport Terminal respectively. Meanwhile, three more ships, Gulf Mist, Bai Lu Zuo and Sea Ploeg carrying chemicals, gasoline and palm oil also arrived at the outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the last 24 hours. A total of 12 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, three ships, Irenes Ray, Maritime Suzanne and Umm Al-Amad left the port on Friday morning, while two more ships, Chemicals carrier ‘Clipper EOS’ and Container vessel ‘MOL Genesis’ are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.













